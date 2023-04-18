The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 751.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 520,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 240,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

