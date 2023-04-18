The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GAB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,028. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.