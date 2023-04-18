The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.37. 5,330,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day moving average of $346.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.