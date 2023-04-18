The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $339.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

