The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 715,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

