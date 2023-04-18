The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys $25,165.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 1,342,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,324,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after buying an additional 689,276 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

