The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $145.00.

4/17/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $151.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $137.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $157.00.

4/3/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group Inc alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.