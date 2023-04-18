The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.80 Per Share

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £89.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.53. The Property Franchise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 437 ($5.41) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

