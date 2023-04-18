The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.07.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. 551,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.