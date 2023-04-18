The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

