The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

