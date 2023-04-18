The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,941 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,553,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

