Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $588.60. 781,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.36 and a 200-day moving average of $548.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

