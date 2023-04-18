Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.