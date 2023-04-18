Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 178.28 ($2.21) per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thungela Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

LON TGA opened at GBX 902 ($11.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 918.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 776.50 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932 ($23.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.69.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

