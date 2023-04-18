Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 178.28 ($2.21) per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Thungela Resources Stock Up 3.3 %
LON TGA opened at GBX 902 ($11.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 918.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 776.50 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932 ($23.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.69.
About Thungela Resources
