Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ:TIRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

