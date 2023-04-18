TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMCWW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

