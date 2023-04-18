TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.07

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 63166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.63.

TNR Gold Company Profile



TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

See Also

