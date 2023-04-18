Tobam Acquires 5,859 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

