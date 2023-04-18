Tobam Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tobam raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,114 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Halliburton stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

