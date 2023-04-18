Tobam Has $556,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.07.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

