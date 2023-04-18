Tobam Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

FDS opened at $416.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.19. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

