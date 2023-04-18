Tobam Purchases 4,397 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tobam grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $289.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.57. The firm has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $290.51.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

