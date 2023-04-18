Tobam Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 782.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $295.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day moving average is $311.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

