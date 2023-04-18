Tobam Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

