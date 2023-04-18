Tobam Sells 338 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tobam decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

