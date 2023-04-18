Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.39

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

