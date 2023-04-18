tomiNet One Day Volume Hits $19.81 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00010555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $153.75 million and $19.81 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.71358342 USD and is up 9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,878,045.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

