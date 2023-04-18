Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.83 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.83 billion and $31.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00007819 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,354.14 or 1.00065291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33887676 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $32,094,353.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

