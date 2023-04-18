TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TORM Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ TRMD traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 860,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,289. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.891 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $7.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.42%. TORM’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TORM

Separately, Danske downgraded TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TORM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TORM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.