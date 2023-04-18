Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $243.69

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.69 and last traded at $242.93, with a volume of 31226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.29.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

