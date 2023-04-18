Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.30-$10.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.30-10.60 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $242.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.81.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

