Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sibanye Stillwater Call Options (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 3,106 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 10.5 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBSW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

