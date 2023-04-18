Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TRAUF remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Monday. 1,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

