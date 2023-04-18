Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.