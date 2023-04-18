Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.