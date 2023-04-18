Truist Financial Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $100.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

