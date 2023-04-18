Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,187 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

