TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on May 5th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
SMIF opened at GBX 72.98 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £178.26 million and a P/E ratio of -430.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.61.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
