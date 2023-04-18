TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on May 5th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SMIF opened at GBX 72.98 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £178.26 million and a P/E ratio of -430.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.61.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

