U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

