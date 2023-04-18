Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.40

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 63742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Udemy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,328,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $81,986.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,660.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,814,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,328,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,232 shares of company stock valued at $996,447. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the second quarter worth $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

