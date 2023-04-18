Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is Bender Robert & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 4.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $539.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,838. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $524.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

