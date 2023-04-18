Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $534.33. 579,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $553.06. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

