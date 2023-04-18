Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $537.34. 57,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

