Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 55,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,192.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 153,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP remained flat at $2.90 on Tuesday. 907,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

