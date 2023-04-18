Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,909. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

