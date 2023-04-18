UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $160,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.97. 269,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

