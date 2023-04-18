Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 110,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 244,838 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -86.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

