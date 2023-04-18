Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $246.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

