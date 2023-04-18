VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. 77,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,049. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

