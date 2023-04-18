Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 584,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

